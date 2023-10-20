If you grew up in the 80s and 90s, you surely remember the legendary Where’s Waldo books. Its simple and entertaining mechanics made those launches become a phenomenon among the little ones in the house. Today, in a much more technological world, there are equally fun proposals in the form of appswhich you can take advantage of to have a great time with your children.

Do you want to know what applications in the Where’s Waldo line are currently available for download? Well, take a look at our recommendations, because the truth is that the alternatives are many, very varied and, above all, free.

Where is Droid?

The enormous success of the Wally books has seen a multitude of popular characters added to its characteristic formula, from Pokémon creatures to Disney classics of all kinds. Some free apps offer similar options that have little or nothing to envy of classic albums.

One of the most notable is undoubtedly Where is Droid? a game with endearing characters and detailed and fun scenarios, who surely know how to catch both the little ones in the house and the adults. To see their success, you only need to look at the good ratings they have among the public.

Finding hidden objects, a real alternative to the old Wally

There are many reasons to enjoy games along the lines of Where’s Waldo. The first of them is obvious: have fun. The formula of this type of games It adapts perfectly to the mobile format of playing a single game at any timeeven if it’s waiting for the bus.

But also, if you look at it with perspective, it can be considered a way to train your memory and sharpen your mind. Finding hidden objects is a good example of this. Another very careful app and full of challenges for your concentration.

Monsters: Find Objects

At the moment, There are endless alternatives to Where’s Wally that can be downloaded for your mobile phone. It is easy to understand, given that they are simple projects to program and that they usually work well with the public. However, some of them have a very high quality, and a truly remarkable artistic style.

This is what happens with Monsters: Find Objects, a game with classic dynamics, but with an aesthetic worthy of the best Halloween night. Perfectly detailed, colorful scenarios and an interface in Spanish are its main advantages over the competition. Highly recommended.

Hidden Objects Hidden Objects

Under the name Objetos Ocultos, or Hidden Objects, it is possible to find many fun titles, whose dynamics are similar to each other. Sometimes, the most convenient thing is to choose the themes that best suit each person’s tastes. Or bet on apps that They stand out for the design of their drawings. This is the case of this Hidden Objects.

The adventure has many levels, and also has a very accessible difficulty. If you are looking to have fun with your children or the little ones in the house, this is a perfect option.