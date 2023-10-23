Twelve years without the SIC, every enthusiast remembers those two minutes in which they saw or learned of the tragedy

October 23, 2023

Do you remember where you were when you found out?

I had just woken up, Sunday morning, around 10.30, and I was ready to watch the race again (yes, on tape) when a friend of mine, I was 29 years old and lived with friends, told me: “Simoncelli has died” she, who doesn’t even follow the races and knows nothing about the world championship.

“What the fuck are you talking about?”. I did not believe it. I was in the stay of that house we rented, an old farmhouse near Pontedera. I remember everything very well. I had just left the room and she had spoken to me right from her room, she was under the covers with the computer on her legs.

I remember those two minutes very well, then I don’t remember anything else about that day.

Now, thinking about it, disparate memories arrive: the crowd at the funeral, Capirossi paying homage to him on the track, Valentino at the funeral wearing a hoodie, a friend of mine who, a few years later, dressed up as Simoncelli at a New Year’s Eve costume party.

Your memories



And do you remember where you were? It would be nice to bring together some memories of us enthusiasts.

We miss Siceven because it looked perfect per this was: nice, iconic with that basket of curls, extraordinary character. He would have entertained us on the track and on social media.

But those qualities would have been of no use if Simoncelli had not also been there fast. There are those who exaggerate by saying that he would have won 5 MotoGP world championships, but what does it matter?

He would certainly have won races and played in some world championships, in short he would have given so much entertainment. She was coming on Sic. I remember a video, which I can’t find anymorerecorded the day before the tragedy: Sic was in the hotel room and commented on the qualifying for the Malaysian GP.

On the other hand, I saw that they are on his FB page these two videosevidently little known, given the few comments: in one Sic comments on his first podium in MotoGP, in Brno, in the other he talks about a race in which he finished sixth after one battle with Dovizioso, you can find them below.

Let us know your memory, if you want…