“The Marked Hour” was a Mexican television series of the horror genre that aired from 1988 to 1990 on Canal de las Estrellas. The horror stories were televised again from 1997 to 1999, and now they will return to the small screen, but in keeping with the current era.

In the nineties, it was produced by Carmen Armendáriz and was broadcast at 10:00 p.m. What is known so far, is that it will premiere soon on VIX.

A horror classic returns to Mexican television

In Mexico, horror stories have an even cultural connotation, and the country is rich in myths and legends. Not to mention the impressive tradition of the Day of the Dead.

For this reason, the horror stories that come to the screen usually cause great interest in the Mexican public: from the smallest to the oldest member of the family. Now, after more than 20 years of not appearing on Mexican televisiona horror classic returns: “The Marked Hour.”

According to a publication in X, the series will be available on VIX, but the release date is still unknown.

