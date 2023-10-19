The screenwriter of the BioShock movie has spoken about the state of production after the WGA strike

Stop for a second. Imagine you are an underwater explorer, entering a sunken city that was once the epitome of utopia and is now a messy pandemonium. Does it sound familiar to you? If you’re damn BioShock, for sure yes. Now imagine that surreal and disturbing experience coming to the big screen. Well, we have fresh news about the development of the film of this cult video game, and it comes from a reliable source: Michael Green, the screenwriter who is working on the project.

The news of ‘BioShock’ in the cinema

After delays due to the WGA strike, the project is getting back on track, according to Green himself. The screenwriter is fine-tuning the final details of the script in close collaboration with director Francis Lawrence. And if, Netflix is ​​fully on boardexcited about what’s to come, even after the setbacks of the strike.

This new push adds to the recent boom in video game adaptations to the big screen. The curse of bad video game to film conversions seems to have broken down, and the demand to bring well-known IPs to our theaters is at a high level.

A look at Rapture, the world of ‘BioShock’

In an interview with Collider, Green shared a progress report, although it was kept a bit of a mystery. “Netflix has been incredible through all of this. They were excited before the strike and they are excited now, after it,” Green said. She also mentioned that she has been meeting regularly with Francis Lawrence to perfect the script.

In case you are a little lost, BioShock is a video game released in 2007 that is set in Rapture, a city under the sea Built in the 1940s. Designed by an industrialist named Andrew Ryan, this utopian city was intended to be a paradise for scientists, artists and entrepreneurs, far from governmental or moral constraints. But, you know, utopias always have their dark side.

The Resurgence of Video Game Adaptations: Is BioShock the Next Big Hit?

To tell the truth, the film adaptations of video games They have had a rather complicated history. From monumental failures to modest successes, it wasn’t until recently that we started to see movies that truly capture the essence of the original games. BioShock has all the ingredients to be the next big hit in this positive wave. With its rich narrative and immersive gameplay elements, this video game has base material that is more than suitable for a shocking movie.

Furthermore, having Michael Green as screenwriter of the project is a positive sign. This guy knows how to deal with complex worlds and nuanced narratives, as he demonstrated in Blade Runner 2049. With him at the helm of the script and direction by Francis Lawrence, who has already shown his ability to create impressive visual worlds, expectations are set. clouds. It will be fascinating to see how this duo brings the dark and complex city of Rapture to life on the big screen.

Why are we obsessed with BioShock?

The game was a revolution at the time, receiving praise for its graphic design, atmosphere and moral decisions that the players had to take. All of this contributed to a narrative that made you question the ethics and philosophy behind each action. And yes, it was a financial success, giving rise to several sequels.

We would like to have more details, but the truth is that the project is shrouded in a lot of secrecy. However, everyone involved seems optimistic and excited, which gives us hope that this unique and disturbing world will become a reality on the big screen. So BioShock fans, stay tuned because this is about to get interesting!