Nowadays, scams and frauds evolve at the same pace as technology and even faster. One of the most dangerous and growing in popularity modalities is wishes.

The term comes from a combination of voice —voice—and phishing —online identity theft. In essence, it is a telephone scam technique in which criminals impersonate legitimate organizations, such as your city hall, financial institutions, such as the bank, or even government agencies, to deceive people.

Vishing Scammers They use robocalls or real-time calls to trick their victims into revealing sensitive information., such as social security numbers, credit card numbers, passwords, and more. These criminals are experts in manipulation and their main objective is the trust of the victim.

“By analyzing both modalities we can identify how the main difference between ‘vishing’ and ‘phishing’ lies in the communication channel used. Both techniques seek to deceive victims, but ‘vishing’ is based on direct telephone interaction, which which can lead to greater persuasion and emotional manipulation due to the voice and human interaction involved,” explains Víctor Deutsh, expert and professor of Cybersecurity at IMMUNE Technology Institute, in an interview for Computer Hoy.

Learn to recognize ‘vishing’: these are some cases you could encounter

Bank Calls: You receive a call from someone pretending to be an employee at your bank. They inform you of suspicious activity on your account and ask you to confirm your personal information, including your account number and PIN. They often use pressure tactics to scare you into acting quickly. Technical support scams: someone contacts you claiming to be from the technical support of a certain well-known company. They inform you that your computer or WiFi is having problems and inform you that you must provide them with remote access to your device. Once inside, they can steal personal information or install malware.

“From identity theft, where they exploit the person’s psychology to create a convincing effect, using threats or positive persuasion to make victims feel that they have to provide the requested information; creating urgency during the call, pressuring the victim to make quick decisions without time to think or verify the information, to the sale of tempting offers, where scammers offer rewards or benefits in exchange for personal or financial information, such as fictitious prizes, special discounts or lucrative investments,” explains the cybersecurity expert.

Fake prizes or lottery scams: They call you to tell you that you have won a prize or lottery, but you must pay an upfront fee to claim it. Of course, after paying, the prize never arrives. Fake debt collection agents: Scammers pose as debt collection agents and threaten legal action if you don’t pay immediately. They ask you to provide them with financial information to resolve this debt. Government impersonation: you receive a call from someone claiming to be from the Treasury or another relevant institution. They inform you that you owe money and if you don’t pay immediately you will be arrested. They request that you make a payment with a gift card or bank transfer.

“They also make use of fake callbacks, where after hanging up, criminals can provide a fake phone number to make the victim believe they can verify the authenticity of the call. This makes it difficult to trace the source of the scam. “Víctor Deutsh adds to the list.

Follow these tips to avoid becoming another victim

Keep your personal information private: Don’t share personal information, such as your social security number, credit card numbers, or passwords, over mobile unless you are sure the call is legitimate. Set up security alerts: Many financial institutions offer security alerts that will notify you of any suspicious activity on your accounts. Activate these alerts to stay informed. Use caller ID: Always check the number of the caller before answering. If you do not recognize the number or it is unknown, do not answer.

“If the call shows a phone number that seems strange or unusual, such as an unknown number or a hidden number, that could be an indication of ‘vishing,’ as could receiving an unsolicited call from a financial institution, government agency. or another organization requesting personal or financial information. At this point, it is important to remember that legitimate organizations usually communicate by mail or provide information on their website rather than calling out of the blue,” the expert clarifies.

Don’t follow urgent instructions: If the caller pressures you to make quick decisions or make immediate payments, stop and take your time to investigate the situation. Enable blocking unwanted calls: many mobile phones offer the option to block calls from unknown or unwanted numbers. Use this feature to avoid calls from scammers. Verify the identity of the caller: Ask for contact information and verify the authenticity of the caller before taking any action. Don’t just take the person’s word for it.

“We can verify if we are correct by asking the interlocutor to provide you with his name and the name of the organization he supposedly represents and a contact number,” advises the expert.

Keep your devices secure: Make sure your devices are protected with strong passwords and regularly update your antivirus even if it’s on mobile. Be aware of manipulation tactics: Scammers may use emotional manipulation tactics, such as fear or urgency, to get you to make hasty decisions. Stay calm and don’t let yourself be pressured. Report scams: If you fall victim to a vishing scam, inform the authorities and your financial institution immediately. The sooner you report it, the better the chances of taking action to stop the scammers.

“One of the most important rules that can save us from many scares is not to share any type of sensitive information over the phone, that is, avoid providing personal or financial information over the phone, especially in unsolicited calls. Instead, you should request that send you the information by mail or visit the organization’s official website to provide information safely,” concludes Víctor Deutsh.