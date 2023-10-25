In Mexico it is very common for people to decide to sell their used vehicles.. Most of the time they usually make the payment with a bank transfer, which could result in serious consequences before the Tax Administration Service (SAT).

Any transfer of assets by a natural person must be declared before the SAT, as expressed in the Asset Disposal Regime, so yes, it is a citizen obligation to inform this administrative body of the sale of your vehicle.

So when you sell a car you must inform the SAT, However, this does not mean that you should pay a huge amount of taxes, in fact, under certain characteristics You should not make any payment.

According to Law on Income Tax The sale of goods should not be paid when the difference between the income from the sale and the acquisition cost is not greater than three Measurement and Update Units (UMA).

“Movable property, other than shares, corporate interests, securities and investments of the taxpayer, when in a calendar year the difference between the total of the disposals and the proven cost of the acquisition of the transferred assets , does not exceed three times the general minimum wage of the taxpayer’s geographic area per year. For the excess profit, the tax will be paid in the terms of this Title,” states article 93 of the ISR.

In the event that your vehicle does not exceed the indicated value, you will only have to inform the SAT of the sale, but if you exceed it, you must pay the corresponding tax.

