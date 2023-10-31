We have a new alert from the European alert system for non-food products that warns of the presence of defective airbags in Seat brand cars manufactured between certain years.

As echoed by the OCU, this is not the first time that there have been these types of alerts about Takata airbags, given that it was even 10 years ago when the failures of these safety elements were detected.

The bad thing about these airbags de Takatais that they deteriorate over time, and therefore when they swell they can end up releasing fragments that can end up causing damage to the occupants in addition to not making their use efficient.

The new one European system alert focuses exclusively on the airbags of Takata on different Seat cars manufactured between 2009 and 2017, including models such as the Seat Alhambra, Seat Ateca, Seat Ibiza, Seat León and Seat Toledo.

The OCU cannot estimate the number of affected vehicles, but if they take into account the models sold in Spain during those years, There could be more than 300,000 cars affected.

This way you can check if your car is affected

An online tool has been made available to users that allows them to know if their vehicle is affected by simply entering the chassis number (VIN).

Once this number has been entered in the Seat online tool, you will know if your vehicle is affected and thus make a series of decisions.

In principle, if your vehicle is affected, Seat itself should contact you, but if this is not the case within the next few days, you should contact an official Seat workshop.

From there, they should replace your airbag at no cost.