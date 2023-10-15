Even if your WiFi works well on other devices, it may not work well on tu Smart TV. For this reason, it doesn’t hurt to know what alternatives you have to improve the smart connection of your TV. This way you can forget about waiting a long time for it to load or watching your favorite series in poorer quality.

Where do you have the router?

One of the first points you should keep in mind isremote from your TV with the router. If it is quite far away, there are a number of factors that can affect your Smart TV’s WiFi connection. Interference from other devices, house walls, appliances, etc. Therefore, the location of the router plays a key role in this aspect. So the closer you are to your smart TV, the better your internet connection will be.

The ideal in this case is that is placed in an intermediate place in the house. So that the connection is distributed equally in each of the rooms, at a height that is neither too high nor too low. Also, try not to let it be close to other devices, much less some appliances. For this reason, the worst place is the kitchen.

Although if you cannot change the location of your home router, you still have an alternative that will help you improve the Internet on your smart TV.

Connect the TV by cable

The solution to all your problems is to forget to use WiFi on a Smart TV. It’s time to connect cable tv. Keep in mind that the stability of the connection will be much greater, so you will not notice slowness problems, just as the speed will improve as well. This way, you can say goodbye to interruptions in your favorite movies or delays in loading any application on your smart TV.

The first option is tirar cable Ethernet from the router to the Smart TV. But if it is very complicated for you or you have to cover a large number of meters, then the simplest thing is to install it at home. PLC devices. You will be able to take advantage of the electrical wiring in the house, one of them you will have to connect to the router and the other to a socket in your house that is near the television. Then, all you have to do is insert the cable and connect it to your TV. Of course, you must make sure that it comes with a port.

This way you can ensure that the connection is the best possible. On the other hand, if you have detected that it is a problem with your WiFi, then you have no choice but to try to fix the fault that is causing you not to enjoy your Internet connection at home as you should.