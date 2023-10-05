The legislative decree provides that credit institutions can choose not to pay the tax, allocating an amount equal to 2.5 times the value of the tax to strengthen the assets





The latest revision of the standard contained in by decree of Asset, definitively approved by the Chamber with 155 yes, 108 no and two abstentions, provides that credit institutions can choose not to pay the tax, allocating an amount equal to 2.5 times the value of the tax to the strengthening of the heritage. Furthermore, the maximum tax ceiling has been changed, which goes from 0.1% of total assets to “0.26% of the total amount of risk exposure on an individual basis”, excluding government bonds.

“The extraordinary tax is determined by applying a rate equal to 40% on the amount of the interest margin included in item 30 of the income statement drawn up according to the schemes approved by Bank of Italy relating to the financial year prior to the one in progress as of 1 January 2024 which exceeds by at least 10 percent the same margin in the financial year prior to the one in progress as of 1 January 2022″, we read in the text.

