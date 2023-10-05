Suara.com – Secretary of Commission E of the DKI Jakarta DPRD, Johnny Simanjuntak, admitted that he had received many complaints regarding student diplomas being withheld by the school. There are a total of 166 diplomas that have not been submitted due to arrears in school fees such as tuition fees.

He said this number was only in the Koja area, North Jakarta, which is his electoral district.

“There were 165 certificates that were complained to me. The value (arrears) was almost IDR 18 million,” said Johnny when contacted, Thursday (5/10/2023).

He said that this certificate detention had been happening for several years, including during the era of former Governor Anies Baswedan. In particular, when the Covid-19 pandemic hit the economy of the capital city residents.

Because of this, he believes that overall in Jakarta the number of diplomas retained by schools will be much higher.

“This is an accumulation from a long time ago. Not just now. That means this is the tip of the iceberg, right?” Johnny said.

This PDIP politician also regrets that there are still schools that withhold diplomas because of costs. He also asked the DKI Provincial Government to resolve this problem because these incidents often occur in private schools.

“Well, if the source of livelihood for private schools is students’ tuition fees, that means the state or provincial government must intervene here,” he concluded.

Reveals Case of Diplomas Detained by School

Previously, Acting Head of the DKI Jakarta Education Service, Purwosusilo, spoke about the number of diplomas of private school students being withheld. He said this happened because parents could not redeem their children’s diplomas.