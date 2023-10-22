Due to the relatively high water level in the water board’s working area and the low water level in the so-called outer waters, too much water would flow from the Meppelerdiep to the Zwarte Water. That is why, in consultation with Rijkswaterstaat, the manager of the Meppelerdiepsluis, it was decided to close the Meppelerdiepsluis. This was necessary to guarantee a minimum water depth in the Meppelerdiep, which is important for shipping, houseboats around Meppel and the stability of the dikes.