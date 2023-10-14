The iconic Disney villain, Cruella de Vil, will return in a new comic series from writer Sweeney Boo

He has a dastardly reputation, but could it all be fake? There is absolutely no evidence that prominent dressmaker Cruella De Vil was involved in the theft of prized Dalmatian puppies. Despite this, her name has appeared in the tabloids and her reputation in the world of high society hangs in the balance. But nothing can stop Cruella from achieving the glory of glamor and adoration. That’s why she’s willing to do anything… anything! – To restore her stature in the eyes of her peers. But what if that means stealing the royal family’s priceless jewels?

“I’ve always had a soft spot for villain characters, not because of their intentions but mainly because I’ve always been very curious about what made them who they are,” said writer Sweeney Boo. “I feel like they offer a lot of layers of personality, and it’s a lot easier to relate to someone who isn’t perfect. What makes Cruella Cruella? What makes her break out? What makes you laugh? It’s something very fun to try to discover!

The creative team of the series

Sweeney Boo’s popularity has skyrocketed since he appeared on the scene. Her distinctive and impressive art in titles like Marvel Action: Captain Marvel and countless of her covers have made her a favorite of hers. Some fans may be less familiar with the work she has written, such as the critically acclaimed graphic novels Over My Dead Body and Eat and Love Yourself.

Boo is joined by artist Miriana Puglia, following her contributions to Red Sonja / Hell Sonja. The creative team is completed by colorist Dearbhla Kelly and letterer Jeff Eckleberry.

As a multi-talented creator also known for her beautiful cartoon style, of course Sweeney Boo herself is responsible for the series’ covers. Joshua Middleton (Aquaman, Supergirl) and Gretel Lusky also contribute to the covers.

Cruella De Vil is known as the antagonist of 101 Dalmatians, particularly from the classic 1961 animated feature film produced by Walt Disney and directed by Wolfgang Reitherman, Hamilton Luske and Clyde Geronimi. The character has had several live-action versions of the character, the last of them with Emma Stone playing De Vil in the 2021 film that delves into the origins of the villain.

You can see the covers below:

Fuente: Dynamite