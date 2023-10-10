For 100 years, Disney has tried to conquer the world of animation, but Japan and its anime have always resisted it.

Disney, the giant Western animation house, has laid the foundations of the animation industry with its iconic works and adaptations of classic stories. However, its relationship with Japanese anime has been a conflictive journey over the years, marked by failed attempts, controversies and disagreements.

In this article, we explore the intricate relationship between Disney and the world of anime.

The clash of cultures in the Japanese market.

Despite Disney’s renowned fame around the world, the relationship with anime has always been fraught with challenges and insurmountable cultural differences. This dates back to the 1960s, when the American company tried to enter the Japanese market, but collided with the deep-rooted Japanese animation that had served as support in the hard years after the attack with nuclear bombs they suffered and the end of the Second World War. World War.

One of the points of conflict lay in the perceived unfair competition from Disney. Despite having produced animations with racist content directed against the Japanese Empire in the past, Disney sought to expand its presence in Japan. However, the explosion of Japanese anime, with titles like Astro Boy, marked a milestone in the industry and distanced Disney from its goal of conquering the Japanese market. Astro Boy was a genuinely Japanese work that reflected values ​​and concepts adapted to local culture with a marked nationalist tone.

The rivalry with Studio Ghibli and the conflict with Princess Mononoke.

The rivalry between Disney and Studio Ghibli, the animation studio founded by Hayao Miyazaki, marked an era of competition in the industry. Although both companies shared the goal of producing high-quality films, their approaches and styles differed significantly. While Disney focused on happy endings and recognizable characters, Ghibli stood out for deep stories and complex characters.

However, in an attempt to take advantage of the growing popularity of Studio Ghibli films, Disney partnered with Tokuma Shoten to distribute their films in the Western market. Although both companies agreed not to make cuts to the films or change their content, Disney breached this agreement by attempting to alter Princess Mononoke. This controversy led to a confrontation between Hayao Miyazaki and Disney executives, and Miyazaki responded with a message that included an iconic katana and the warning: “No more cuts.” Despite the tensions, Disney finally distributed the film in its entirety. There are rumors that they tried to boycott this story because they didn’t want Princess Mononoke to be compared to Mulan.

Disney’s attempts to adapt to anime and the controversy of The Lion King.

Despite the difficulties, Disney experimented with adapting anime elements in its productions. In the 1990s, Disney introduced series and movies that incorporated elements of anime. However, one of the most controversial moments was the supposed influence of anime on The Lion King. It has been argued that the film bears notable similarities to Osamu Tezuka’s Kimba the White Lion, leading to debates over whether it was an homage, coincidence or outright plagiarism.

In short, the relationship between Disney and anime has been tumultuous and full of challenges. Cultural and stylistic differences, as well as the American company’s failed attempts to influence Japanese anime, have defined this complicated relationship. Despite some moments of competition and controversy, both industries continue to keep their distance in the world of animation.

