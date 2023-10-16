Disney announced the price increase at Disneyland Park, in California. Visiting the place considered the happiest in the world will be more expensive. This measure applies to some entrance passes, services and even in the parking lot.

Why did prices go up at Disney parks? A few weeks ago, The Walt Disney Company announced that they have planned invest 60 billion dollars to expand its theme parks and cruise lines over the next 10 years.

“We are constantly adding new and innovative attractions and entertainment to our parks and, with our wide range of pricing options, the value of A visit to a theme park is reflected in the unique experiences that only Disney can offer”reported Jessica Good, a Disney spokesperson.

Disney parks offer different types of tickets and services, but Here we explain how they turned out as of last Wednesday, October 11.

The new prices at Disneyland California:

Disneyland Park (or Disneyland) is located in Anaheim, California. the first of Disney’s theme parks.

Their prices can fluctuate depending on various factors, such as length of stay, number of people, ages, or even the day you visit, as they have ‘levels’ from 0 to 6 for one-day tickets, with 0 being the least. crowded (and cheap) and 6 the most requested (and expensive). In general, the increases looked like this:

1-day entry per person: Level 0 entry remains at $104. Starting from level 1, the cost was 119 dollars, 5 more than the previous one. 2-day ticket: $310 (previously $285). 3-day ticket: $390 (previously $360). 4-day ticket: $480 (previously $415).

As for the Park Hopper, which allows you to enter both California theme parks (Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Park) for an extra price, admission for 1 and 2 days costs $65 per person, but goes up to $70 for 3 and 4 days and up to $75 for the 5-day option.

The four annual passes, called Magic Key Passes, also went up. Each one has various benefits:

Imagine Key Pass: It will cost $499 (previously it was $449). Enchant Key Pass: Its new price is $849 (previously $699). Believe Key Pass: New rate of $1,249 (previously $1,099). Inspire Key Pass: Most expensive, $1,649 (previously $1,599).

