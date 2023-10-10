The Mouse House could end up taking over a video game company to end up publishing its own titles.

Electronic Arts could be in the hands of Disney

Electronic Arts could be acquired by Disney. Bloomberg reports that House of Mouse CEO Bob Iger’s aides are insisting that he consider the possibility of acquiring a major video game company like EA. Thus, the company would go from a games licensee to a gaming giant with significant capabilities of its own.

However, it appears that Disney’s CEO is not committed to the prospect of acquiring a game publisher, despite overseeing the acquisitions of Pixar, Marvel Entertainment, Lucasfilm and 21st Century Fox during his first period at the helm of the company. Now, in his second term, he is encountering some setbacks, such as the drop in Disney + subscribers or the erosion of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Although the reasons why the acquisition of Electronic Arts has been recommended are unknown, it is worth remembering that the company has great agreements with Disney. Firstly, he works on various Star Wars titles, the most notable being saga Star Wars Jedi de Respawn. Likewise, the company announced last year an agreement to produce “several new games” based on Marvel properties, with an Iron Man game and another Black Panther game being announced.

Electronic Arts would seek a sale or merger

After the numerous mergers and acquisitions in the video game industry, last May it was rumored that EA would be interested in being acquired by a giant like Disney, Apple or Amazon, although its CEO simply confessed: “I think we are in a incredible position. Soon We will be the largest independent developer and publisher of interactive entertainment in the world”.

While is true that Disney is resuming the release of games from its best-known licenses through agreements, the company could end up giving in to having its own publisher and developers. Would it end up being EA or would there be the possibility of finding another candidate company?

