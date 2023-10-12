It looks like Disney has started crunching the numbers and it seems that it hasn’t ended up being very profitable for several people to use the same account to watch the series and movies in its catalogue. More than anything because it has announced a very important change in the subscription model of Disney+ which completely affects sharing the account with other people.

According to our colleagues at Xataka, the platform has sent an email to all its users notifying of this modification, as previously happened with Netflix. This implies that several people will be able to use the same account to see what they want, but to do so they have to reside in the same home, so It will not be worth it if everyone is connected from their home or in a different city.

This is well reflected in their terms of service, pointing out that “home” is considered to be the “collection of devices associated with your main personal residence, to the extent that they are used by people who reside there.” At the same time, it adds that it will be the account owners themselves who must inform the rest of the users of this fact.

For its part, Disney itself “reserves the right to analyze the use of the account to determine compliance with this contract” to guarantee that it is not breached or otherwise access to the service will be limited or canceled. All of this as new terms take effect within 30 daysso the situation will have to be taken into account for the coming weeks.

In addition, as anticipated in August, the price of Disney+ will vary as it now has three different subscription plans, depending on what each person prefers. Specifically, they will become the following as of November 1:

Characteristics

Standard with ads

standard no ads

premium

advertisement

Yeah

No

No

exclusive originals and complete catalog

Yeah

Yeah

Yeah

subscription price

5.99 euros per month

8.99 euros per month or 89.90 euros per year

11.99 euros per month or 119.90 euros per year

video quality

Up to FullHD (1080p)

Up to FullHD (1080p)

Hasta 4K UHD/HDR

profiles that can stream at the same time

2

2

4

downloads

No

Yeah

Yeah

audio

Stereo and 5.1

Stereo and 5.1

Dolby Atmos

The most important detail to keep in mind is that the most basic subscription will mean that we have to watch ads, but Disney is aware that there are people who use ad blockers so you don’t have to see them at any time. That is why in the terms of service they wanted to specify the following:

By subscribing to a Subscription Plan that includes advertising, you agree to be shown/receive such advertising on any device you use to access the Disney+ Service. You agree not to use an ad blocker or take steps to prevent advertising content from being shown to you if you have subscribed to a Subscription Plan that includes advertising.

The reason for highlighting this fact is because the contract indicates that in the case of using an advertising blocker, as well as taking measures to not see the ads, it can cause, with prior notification, the cancellation or suspension of the subscription or even register the user in another of the subscription plans. And that’s not all, because it also the content that can be viewed will be limited until the blocker or any tool that removes advertising is removed.

