We will have Gargoyles in real action! The famous animated series from the 90s will have its own live action version on Disney+.

Disney+ will make Gargoyles in live action. The acclaimed 90s animated series is officially on its way back. This time, in the form of a live-action adaptation. After months of speculation about the possibility of Kenneth Branagh directing a reboot of this classic series, a new industry report confirms that a live-action series is in development on the streaming platform.

Although it doesn’t appear that Kenneth Branagh is involved in the project, two prominent names are at the helm of this production. Gary Dauberman has been tapped to write, produce and supervise the Gargoyles live-action series on Disney+, along with James Wan and his company Atomic Monster. Of course, this news is very shocking. All fans of the franchise are in luck.

The project will soon be released on the streaming platform

Recently, Gary Dauberman directed a remake of Salem’s Lot, a Stephen King classic. This filmmaker has an extensive career in the horror genre, being the screenwriter of the first three Annabelle films, part of New Line Cinema’s Warren File Universe. Atomic Monster’s Michael Clear will also executive produce the film. Gargoyles series on Disney+ which we will see soon.

Although no more has been revealed about the project Gargoyles, is expected to be ordered directly into production, given the streaming nature of Disney+. While an announcement of this type is usually a good sign, something similar happened with The Spiderwick Chronicles. A series that was initially commissioned by the Mouse House, but was later cancelled. This adaptation of youth literature has found its new home on The Roku Channel.

Although the series will be Gargoyles real action on Disney+, the gargoyles themselves will almost certainly be recreated via motion capture. Therefore, voice actors like Keith David could theoretically return to play the roles they gave life to almost three decades ago.