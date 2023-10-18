The premiere of The Marvels is the new thing from Marvel Studios and on Disney+ they are going to celebrate its next premiere with a special of the film.

Disney+ is going to broadcast a special of The Marvels. The Mouse House streaming service has announced the launch of three special episodes of Marvel Studios: Legends, dedicated to the main characters of the next MCU film. These episodes will be available starting next Friday, November 3, according to an official statement from the platform.

The three episodes will be titled “Carol Danvers,” “Kamala Kahn” and “Monica Rambeau,” giving fans a chance to catch up on this trio of superheroines who will star in the long-awaited The Marvels movie. Although it has not been confirmed whether these episodes will arrive on YouTube at a later date, as has happened with some recent episodes of Disney+ Legends, the selection of three seems to be the appropriate measure to prepare the ground for the imminent premiere.

The film will premiere on November 10.

Marvel Studios

It is worth mentioning that Samuel L. Jackson, who plays Nick Fury, is a name that could come up in the conversation as deserving of an episode of Legends prior to The Marvels. However, recently, this iconic Marvel Studios character received a special on Disney + as a prelude to his participation in the Secret Invasion series. Therefore, creating a new episode would be redundant by containing material from its own series on the platform.

Since The Marvels primarily focuses on the stories of Carol Danvers, Kamala Khan, and Monica Rambeau, it makes sense that they are the only characters who will receive these new episodes of Legends on Disney+. Also, apparently, the Captain Marvel sequel will not explore concepts like the Multiverse or Variants. So additional episodes focusing on these themes, like those released before Loki’s second season, are not required.