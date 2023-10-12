The future of Walt Disney Pictures is not in movies or series, but in video games. Finally, their plans have been revealed.

Disney is going to assault the video game industry. A new report indicates that top executives at the House of Mouse want President Bob Iger to consider purchasing a major game developer like Electronic Arts. If something like this is confirmed, we would be facing a historic event in the video game industry.

According to information collected and published by Bloomberg, Bob Iger faces growing pressure from executives to expand Disney brand into game publishing through acquisition. The information in the Bloomberg report is clear and clear. Through the report, which details many of the company’s current internal struggles, executives suggested a “bolder transformation from having licenses in video games to becoming a giant within the industry.”

Why is a company like EA so important?

Respawn Entertainment

EA has been courting a purchase or merger since last May 2022. Reports indicated that EA was seeking such a deal following recent M&A activity., such as Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard. Electronic Arts has reportedly spoken to Disney, Apple and Amazon, among many other candidates, about a potential deal. EA has since facilitated that purchase by splitting into EA Sports and EA Entertainment.

Several Disney-owned IPs have games in the works or recently published by EA. Respawn Entertainment’s Star Wars saga released the second title, Jedi Survivor, earlier this year. Reportedly, that saga has at least one more game in development. In 2020, EA also published Star Wars: Squadrons to favorable reviews, despite not having the media impact that Cal Kestis’ story had.