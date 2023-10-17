The God of Lies is back. Two years after the premiere of the first season of Loki, the Marvel Studios series lands exclusively on Disney+ with a second season that further expands the universe of the iconic character starring Tom Hiddleston.

In the new episodes, Loki finds himself involved in new hijinks that take place immediately after the shocking finale of the first season. On the day of its premiere, there was a review of what happened and a preview of what will happen in the dangerous multiverse in which he finds himself.

Loki: Season 2. SPECIAL/THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY MEXICO.

What did the first season leave?

Discovering Temporal Variation Authority

Premiering on Disney+ in June 2021 and available on the streaming platform, season one of Loki introduced the concept of variants in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The story began with Loki captured by the bureaucratic time police, known as the Temporal Variation Authority (AVT). To avoid being erased from existence, Loki agrees to work with agent Mobius on a mission to protect the Sacred Timeline and locate a Loki variant that has been wreaking havoc across the timeline.. Things, however, are not as they seem in the AVT, and Loki eventually discovers, with the help of his variant Sylvie, that the AVT was created by a more benevolent variant of a sinister being seeking to control the Sacred Timeline. Finally, in the last episode of the season, upon encountering this menacing force known as He Who Remains, Sylvie exacts terrible revenge on her and the Multiverse is unleashed.

Knowing Him Who Remains

Through the presentation of He Who Remains, viewers learned that he was the one who created the AVT to preserve the one Sacred Timeline, in an attempt to prevent its many variants from waging a terrible war. At the end of season one, Loki is left grappling with the idea that his and Sylvie’s actions will have catastrophic consequences.: The Sacred Timeline is bifurcating and the AVT is now wide open to the threat of dangerous variants of the One Who Remains.

Loki: Season 2. SPECIAL/THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY MEXICO.

What will the second season bring?

An Overloaded Timeline

The branching timeline has overloaded the very heart of the AVT, where raw time is refined into a physical timeline. Unable to weave so many new branches into a clear timeline, it begins to overload and threatens to melt, ending all branches and all lives..

“Season 1 was about breaking up the AVT and season 2 was about keeping it together. All Loki and Sylvie did in season 1 was tear this organization apart, only to find out in the end that the AVT is actually important after all, and while Sylvie may not agree with that, Loki definitely feels that way. In season 2, it’s like we have to hold this together. This could be the only defense between us and a multiversal war,” explains Eric Martin, head writer of the new season.

Loki: Season 2. SPECIAL/THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY MEXICO.

The beloved characters are back

The first season of Loki made the series the most watched on Disney+ and viewers’ enthusiasm is largely due to their love for the characters introduced in the story.

“While we were all excited to explore and unleash the Multiverse in Season 1, we recognized as filmmakers that the reason people watch the series is not necessarily because of the Multiverse, but because of the characters it affects,” says the producer executive Kevin R. Wright.

Thus, season two of the series marks the return of Loki and Sylvie, but also of Mobius, Judge Ravonna Renslayer and the Huntress B-15. The new episodes will explore how the chaos unleashed in the Multiverse affects them in different ways, after years of dedicating their lives to the AVT.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. ESPECIAL/DISNEY.

Interweaving the MCU

The second season of Loki expands the story presented in the first, but it will also have big implications for the rest of the MCU.

“Season 2 sets a very high bar. “We want it to feel epic in its spectacle, to feel cinematic and filmic in its storytelling, and that these things that are happening here will have greater implications for the broader universe,” says Wright.

In this sense, the new episodes are intertwined with the events of the recent film Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumaniawhere Loki’s fears regarding He Who Remains/Kang The Conqueror are justified, and also connects to the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

“The exciting thing is that we have opened this new path for the MCU in general, and now it goes through Loki, Mobius, B-15, the AVT and Kang The Conqueror, and this season will be an expansion of that story,” concludes Wright.

The second season of Loki drops new episodes every Thursday, exclusively on Disney+.

The first season of Loki, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania y Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnessare also available exclusively on Disney+.

