Disney+ has just sent an email to the platform’s subscribers notifying them of a change in the subscription contract. The reason: the launch of new subscription plans in Spain. The changes: news in the sharing of an account and everything related to the advertising-supported plan. In other words, within 30 days, when the new terms come into force, there will be no more sharing of the Disney+ account and we will have the new plan with ads with us.

Share accounts yes, at home. Following in the footsteps of Netflix, Disney+ has dedicated a section to talking about account sharing, specifically section 1c. At that point, Disney+ clarifies that “unless your subscription plan, as defined below, allows otherwise, you will not be able to share your subscription outside of your home.” In that sense, “Home” is defined as the “collection of devices associated with your primary personal residence, to the extent that they are used by persons residing therein.”

In other words, the account can be shared with people who live in the same house, but not with people from different cities or addresses. The same approach from Netflix, as we said before. From Disney+ they do not detail the process they will follow to determine that someone shares the account with people outside their home, they simply advise the following:

“We reserve the right to analyze the use of your account to determine compliance with this Agreement. If we believe that you have breached this Agreement, we will be entitled to limit or terminate access to the Disney+ Service and/or take any other action permitted by this Agreement.”

Among the permitted measures are “restrict, suspend or terminate your access to part or all of the Disney+ Service and any content.”

Plan is coming with ads. The update of these terms and conditions of use has one meaning: the inclusion of a new plan, the plan with ads, which is already available in other markets and other platforms, such as the aforementioned Netflix. It will arrive in Spain on November 1 and this is what it will offer:

Standard with ads

standard

premium

adverts

Yeah

No

No

catalog

Complete

Complete

Complete

precio

5.99 euros per month

Monthly: 8.99 euros

Annual: 89.90 euros

Monthly: 11.99 euros

Annual: 119.90 euros

Resolution

Up to 1,080p

Up to 1,080p

Up to 4K and HDR

Simultaneous profiles

2

2

4

downloads

No

Yeah

Yeah

audio

5.1 and stereo

5.1 and stereo

Dolby Atmos

Be careful with AdBlock. The advertisements are responsible for reducing the price of the plan, and Disney+ has preferred to cover their backs through a subscription contract. And the new update mentions the following:

“By subscribing to a Subscription Plan that includes advertising, you agree to be shown/receive such advertising on any device you use to access the Disney+ Service. You agree not to use an ad blocker or take steps to prevent advertising content from being shown to you if you have subscribed to a Subscription Plan that includes advertising.

This is further followed by the following: “If we have reasonable grounds to believe that you use or have used an ad blocker or that you have taken steps to prevent advertisements included in your Subscription Plan from appearing, you agree that, upon notice to you, we may : (i) suspend or cancel your subscription or (ii) enroll you in the closest equivalent Subscription Plan available and whose characteristics or benefits are most similar.

Likewise, the Disney+ contract includes the possibility that the platform limits the display of content in the event that we use an ad blocker and until we stop doing so: “You also acknowledge and accept that if we reasonably believe that you use or have used an ad blocker or have taken steps to prevent the display of advertisements included as part of your Subscription Plan, we may block the viewing of Content until such time as you take steps to allow the display of advertisements.

Effective in 30 days. The contract update was sent today, October 11, and will take effect within 30 days. The new terms were published on September 22 and can now be consulted on the Disney+ website dedicated to such purposes. The new plan with ads, for its part, will be available from November 1.

Image | Xataka

In Xataka | Disney has been the biggest safe haven in entertainment for years. Now it’s sinking in the stock market