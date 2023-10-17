Today is a very special day for fans of cartoons and animation in general, since the largest, most important and oldest in the industry is celebrating its 100th birthday.

We can’t be talking about any other company than Disney. Walter Elias Disney and his older brother Roy Oliver Disney founded this company on October 16, 1923, which is why today it is celebrating its 100th anniversary.

Originally, Disney began as Disney Brothers Studio and over time it has changed names a few times (Walt Disney Studio, Walt Disney Productions) until it became The Walt Disney Company.

Although the company was founded in 1923, its first film came 2 years later, in 1928. We are talking about Steamboat Willie, an animated short without voices that marked the debut of Mickey Mouse. As a curious fact, this character became a playable character for the first time in Disney Speedstorm.

What has remained unchanged in its 100 years of history is the connection that it has achieved with the audience, something that is easy to say, but that certainly only this company has achieved and that has not only remained in the world of animation, but He has also ventured into the multimedia industry, including video games, with good results.

What is Once Upon a Study?

On the occasion of this great event, Disney prepared Once Upon a Time, a 12-minute short film that pays tribute to the company’s legacy through the films it has released in its 100 years, such as Steamboat Willie, Moana, Frozen, 101 Dalmatians, Tarzan, as well as others that are not remembered as much, such as The Family of the Future, Dinosaurs or Cowgirls.

“A stellar group of beloved Disney Animation characters organize an emotional, entertaining and joyful reunion at Once Upon a Studio, taking a spectacular group photo to celebrate 100 years of Disney,” reads the official synopsis of the project.

Once Upon a Study premiered on the ABC TV network, but you can now find it on Disney+.

How to celebrate 100 years of Disney?

On Disney+ (the company’s official streaming platform) users are not only greeted with a commemorative logo, but also with a collection of special films that were icons in their time.

Disney mentioned that the 100th anniversary celebration will continue in October and that it is “just getting started,” referencing a quote from Walt Disney.

With this fabulous photograph, Disney celebrated 100 years of history with beloved characters

What do you think of Disney’s great achievement? Are you excited about the future of the company? Which of its franchises did you grow up with? Tell us in the comments.

Disney Speedstorm is available in Early Access on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can find more news related to him if you visit this page.

