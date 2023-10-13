Disney has taken advantage of the writers’ strike to rethink things. On one side (with disastrous results), to inject digital extras into some of their telefilms, certifying that the actors on strike have a long way to go. On the other hand, rethinking what is wrong with the MCU series. And they seem to have come to the conclusion that the solution is to do things right.

Clean slate. ‘The Hollywood Reporter’ says that at the end of September, Marvel fired Chris Ord and Matt Corman, chief writers of ‘Daredevil: Born Again’, the series that picked up the adventures of the blind hero where Netflix left off, as well as the directors. that they had to take care of the episodes not yet filmed. Kevin Feige had come to the conclusion that something was wrong with the MCU productions and decided to restructure the strategies.

Things that weren’t going to work. Among the ideas that Ord and Corman were handling and that have set off alarm bells at Marvel are the reorientation of the series towards legal drama. And that Charlie Cox didn’t dress up as Daredevil until the fourth episode. Possibly, a proposal very far from what any fan of the hero or the previous Netflix series wants to see on screen.

The importance of the pilot. There are certain aspects of the MCU series that differentiate them from the rest of the television productions, and that Marvel has decided to change to carry out somewhat more rational and proven effective processes. To begin with, pilots for the series will be filmed, stopping the approval of complete seasons with budgets that are close to those of films intended for cinemas. Perhaps the series will continue to have costs around $150 million on average, but complete seasons will no longer be approved without being subjected to further testing.

Wanted showrunners. Marvel series have never had showrunners in the classic sense that the American television industry gives to the term: chief writers who also oversee the direction and tone of production. The most inappropriate people possible were in charge of this task at Disney: executives with no connection to the creative process, focused only on numbers, data and statistics. Apparently, Disney was very happy with the work of Jessica Gao in the post-production of ‘She-Hulk: Lawyer Hulka’, who for practical purposes performed the task of showrunner.

No more after-the-fact decisions. Finally, and also in relation to the role of the showrunner, Disney will try to limit the weight that post-production and reshoots had until now to fix the series. These costly decisions to patch what had already been shot were, in large part, one of the reasons for the creative mess of the company’s latest fiasco, ‘Secret Invasion’, and it is a job that can be easily solved with the work of a good showrunner.

Embrace tradition. According to Brad Winderbaum, head of streaming, television and animation at Marvel, the intention is clear: “to merge the culture of Marvel with the tradition of television production.” Hence this immersion in concepts such as showrunners or pilots, in search of giving the series less business and more artistic creative origins.

De momento, ‘Loki’. The second season of ‘Loki’ can be understood as a first step in that direction, since in an interview with Variety, the executive producer of the series, Kevin Wright, stated that they had not done reshoots of the series for the first time in history. from Marvel. Now we will have to see if this has given this second season of the antihero a more compact and polished finish.

Header: Netflix

In Xataka | We have analyzed the scores of Marvel and DC movies to solve the dilemma: which franchise do you like more?

In Xataka | How to watch all Marvel movies and series in chronological order