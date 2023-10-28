Disney+, the streaming platform for family entertainment, has new content this week, which can now be seen on said service. Therefore, subscribers can choose between specials, series or other programs, which are perfect for the kids at home and to watch with the family.

My music, my land

It is the last October premiere special that can now be seen on Disney+. My music, my land is the new production presented by Radio Disney, in which this October 27 explores the lives of the members of Ha*Ash. In this special, the artists explore the emblematic places of their land that left a deep mark and served as inspiration, connecting them in a unique way with the music they have been forging over the years.

Explorer: Lake of Fire. SPECIAL/THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY MEXICO.

Explorer: Lake of Fire

It is a National Geographic special, which is available today on Disney+. In 2001, satellite images captured a mysterious “thermal anomaly” at an unexplored volcano at the edge of the earth. What’s inside could provide new clues to help predict volcanic eruptions around the world. But the island is so remote and the conditions so extreme that until now no one has reached the top to investigate what is inside.

Lego®: Marvel: Avengers: Code Red. SPECIAL/THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY MEXICO.

Lego® Marvel: Avengers: Code Red

It is a Disney+ original special from Marvel Studios, which is now available on the family entertainment streaming platform Disney+. The Avengers unite to save New York, but Black Widow argues with her father, the Red Guardian, over his parenting style and he disappears under mysterious circumstances. When the Avengers investigate, they discover that the evil Collector is kidnapping all the characters who have the word “red” in their name.. Determined to find her father, Black Widow will now have to lead the Avengers to find the lair of the evil Collector and free the prisoners from the villain’s clutches.

Gigantosaurus: Season 3. SPECIAL/THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY MEXICO.

Gigantosaurus: Season 3

The third season of this series can now be seen on Disney+. The four little dinosaurs, with their friend Giganto, continue exploring the world of Cretacia. They always have a good time learning, discovering new things, and having fun together! The first and second seasons are available on Disney+.

Werewolf at night in color. SPECIAL/THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY MEXICO.

Werewolf at night in color

It is an original Disney+ special from Marvel Studios that can now be seen on Disney+. On a dark and gloomy night, a secret group of monster hunters emerge from the shadows and gather at the Bloodstone Temple after the death of their leader. In a strange and macabre tribute to the leader’s life, the attendees are immersed in a mysterious and deadly competition for a powerful relic, a hunt that will lead them to face a dangerous monster.. Inspired by the horror films of the 1930s and 1940s, the chilling special aims to evoke a sense of the terrifying and the macabre, with plenty of suspense and scares along the way, as we explore a new corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

With information from The Walt Disney Company Mexico.

