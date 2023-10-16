If you are passionate about the history of Formula 1, about seemingly impossible challenges that later became great feats, write down this date in your notebook (or on your mobile phone…): 15 November 2023. A new documentary series created by Disney+ will be released on that day called “Brawn: the impossible Formula 1 Story”.

The name of the series should already tell you everything. This is a series dedicated to the sensational exploit of the team taken over for a symbolic sum by Ross Brawn, then former technical director of Ferrari, and led to triumph in Formula 1 in 2009 when it won the Drivers’ world title with Jenson Button and the Constructors’ title also thanks with the timely help of Rubens Barrichello.

The series will be played by Keanu Reeves (recently an actor in chapters of the successful John Wick and Matrix sagas, called Matrix Resurrections), who is also host and executive producer of the series, in addition to the legends Ross Brawn, Jenson Button, Nick Fry, Rubens Barrichello and Christian Horner.

The series hosted by Reeves tells the story of how Brawn achieved an impossible feat in 2009, at least on paper. Few personnel, few funds but used well, together with technical-aerodynamic ideas (the double bottom above all) born from the former Honda and introduced on the BGP 001.

The planned episodes will delve into the F1 archives, but also behind the scenes in the team garage, in the meeting room and on the track. A story that will try to give a complete picture of the incredible season of the British team also thanks to the contribution of Jenson Button and Rubens Barrichello.

The series is a North One production, developed, written and produced by Simon Hammerson with executive producer Neil Duncanson, a three-time BAFTA winner, and directed by Daryl Goodrich, winner of the 2022 Broadcast Award for Best Sports Documentary.

Disney+ has announced that all episodes of “Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story” will be available on the platform starting November 15th.

Read also: