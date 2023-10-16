After a successful first season that took viewers into the fascinating world of the Temporal Variation Authority, Loki returns with a new season to Disney+.

Loki: Season 2. SPECIAL/THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY MEXICO.

The second season of Loki is the second most watched season premiere on Disney+ in 2023 worldwide. Loki stars Tom Hiddleston in the role of the cunning God of Lies, and obtained 10.9 million views worldwide after three days of broadcast on Disney+.

The debut of the Marvel Studios series -on October 5- was only surpassed by the premiere of the third season of The Mandalorian, which arrived on Disney+ in March.

The second season of Loki is also the most watched season premiere in Latin America this year, and was not only popular with viewers, but also with critics with a score of 88% on the review website Rotten Tomatoes. That’s accompanied by a stellar rating of 94% from viewers on the site.

Since its appearance in Thor In 2011, Loki has become one of the most beloved characters in the entire Marvel Universe. He has starred in big box office hits like The Avengers: The Avengers 2012, has a popular merchandise collection on shopDisney.com and can be found strolling around the Avengers Campus at Disney’s California Adventure.

But Loki is just getting started on Disney+ with plenty of excitement to come.

Loki is now available on Disney+ with new episodes that premiere on Thursdays at 7:00 p.m..

