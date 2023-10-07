Disney+ has a new premiere musical series in its programming, it is STM Be Yourself, a story starring Renata Laveaga, Joe Trobell, Sofía CarreraPaul Turturiello and Giuliano Montepaone.

STM Be yourself. SPECIAL/THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY MEXICO.

In STM Be Yourself, the sisters Sol, Tammy and Mara form C-POP, the most successful band of the moment. Jackie, her legal guardian and manager, controls their lives and keeps them away from the world..

Tired of so much pressure, the sisters create false identities and form STM, a group that will allow them to perform their own music and fulfill their dreams..

Completing the cast are Balthazar Murillo, Román Almaraz, Carolina Solari, Federico Liss, Bianca Spinello, Juan Cottet, Valentina Podio, Luis Gritti, Valentina González, Melania Lenoir, Mariano Saborido and Mariel Percossi.

Directed by Martín Saban, STM Sé tú mismo is made up of 15 40-minute episodes. The new production was made by FAM Contents in association with Media Hub group and Co-produced by Yellow Kingdom.

