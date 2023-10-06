The second season of the Marvel Studios series Loki premiered in Mexico this October 5, at 7:00 p.m. exclusively on Disney+so the first episode of this is now available on the family entertainment streaming platform.

With one day in advance of the scheduled date for its premiere, in the national territory you can now enjoy the beginning of Loki’s new story.

Loki: Season 2. SPECIAL/THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY MEXICO.

The God of Lies is back. Two years after the premiere of the first season of Lokithe Marvel Studios series that premieres a second season of six episodes, which further expands the universe of the iconic character starring Tom Hiddleston.

The plot begins after the shocking season finale, when Loki is immersed in a battle for the soul of the Time Variation Authority.

Along with Mobius, Huntress B-15, and a team of new and familiar characters, Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes, and the truth of what means possessing free will and a glorious purpose.

On the day of its premiere, there was a review of what happened and a preview of what will happen in the dangerous multiverse in which it is located.

It is important to note that the next five episodes will be available every Thursday at 7:00 p.m. on Disney+.

The first season of Loki is the most-watched Marvel Studios series on Disney+, and the second promises new thrills as it thrusts the infamous God of Lies into a new round of adventures with the Time Variation Authority.

The series stars Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Eugene Cordero, Rafael Casal, Tara Strong, Kate Dickie, Liz Carr, Neil Ellice, with Jonathan Majors, Ke Huy Quan and Owen Wilson. Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Dan Deleeuw and Kasra Farahani direct the episodes. While the main screenwriter is Eric Martin.

