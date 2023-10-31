As part of the celebrations for the 100 years of The Walt Disney Company, Disney and Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Mexico (MBFWMx) came together to pay tribute to animation through capsule collections by eleven Mexican designers who were inspired by iconic stories from Disney film studios; combining the world of fashion with that of animation through The Disney Gala: Celebrating Animation in Style, an event that highlighted innovation, creativity and Mexican design with the unique magic of Disney.

Ximena Navarrete. SPECIAL/THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY MEXICO.

Designers Adriana Macías, Alexia Ulibarri, Anuar Layon, Armando Takeda, Benito Santos, Daniel Herranz, Diego Zúñiga, Macario Jiménez, Pink Magnolia, Vero Solís and Vero Díaz met at the Soumaya Museum in Mexico City, where they presented inspired pieces in representative films from the world of Disney. Learn more about his creative process here.

Fernanda Castillo. SPECIAL/THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY MEXICO.

They were joined by personalities such as Ana Claudia Talancón, Andy Benavides, Fernanda Castillo, Jorge Blanco, Karol Sevilla, Ximena Navarrete, Ximena Sariñana, who were muses of the designers and wore some of the garments created for this gala..

The experience included a tour of the exhibition of dresses inspired by the films of Snow White and the Seven Dwarves, Pinocchio, Fancy, Cinderella, Alice in Wonderland, Sleeping Beauty, The little Mermaid, The Lion King, Hercules, Frozen frozen adventure y Wish: The power of wishes.

Ximena Sariñana. SPECIAL/THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY MEXICO.

Since October 19, The fashion pieces that were part of the event are exhibited at the Soumaya Museum and will remain until November 19. The exhibition is open to the public with no admission fee. Additionally, a limited edition collection will be launched that fans can purchase exclusively at Sears, inspired by these eleven iconic films and created by the participating designers of The Disney Gala: Celebrating Animation in Style, bringing the magic of Disney and this fashion experience to everybody.

With information from The Walt Disney Company Mexico.

