Do you know the case of Walt Disney Pictures and its ban on releasing a horror film that was very dark and disturbing? Find out!

Disney suffered censorship for a horror movie. The Mouse House studio has released some scary films since its founding. However, in 1929 there was a horror film that was banned. The reason? Be too dark for the public. The animated short titled The Skeleton Dance is one of the most essential animated shorts in the history of cinema. It brought animation out of the silent era and was one of the first cartoons released in the golden age of animation, between 1928 and 1969. However, the circumstances of its release were quite unique.

The Skeleton Dance was the first in the studio’s famous series of Silly Symphonies animated shorts. The short film was produced and directed by Walt Disney himself., animation by Ub Iwerks and original soundtrack by Carl W. Stalling. As the title indicates, the 5-minute short shows four skeletons rising from the grave and dancing. Then they play music and wreak havoc in the middle of the night. Despite the success of the animation, it was clear that its dark story and creepy animation didn’t appeal to everyone during its initial release. However, it is one of the most important animated films in the studio’s history. For what reason?

The story of The Skeleton Dance

The Skeleton Dance was the first of three horror short films that Disney released in 1929. The studio created this short along with Hell’s Bells and The Haunted House. The purpose? Demonstrating that he could approach the horror genre effectively through animation. The Skeleton Dance was one of the first films to use macabre images of medieval dances. The four skeletons in the short dance together, scare the animals and cause chaos before returning to the grave. The short film was considered too scary by some and was banned from viewing in Denmark due to its dark story and design.. This was something very groundbreaking for the date!

In 1930, The New York Times reported that Denmark had completely banned The Skeleton Dance de Walt Disney for being “too macabre” for children. There were fears that the black and white animation, combined with intense music, would be too graphic and frightening for the intended audience at the time. Since the premiere, the ban has been lifted in Denmark and the studio has continued to focus on terror. However, the ban remained in cinema history.

You can read more movie news so as not to miss the news of the seventh art!