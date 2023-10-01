The most terrifying month of the year is noticeable on the streaming platform.

Disney+ is filled with premieres in the scariest month of the year

The month of October is already here, so Disney+ has announced new series and movies that will be added to the September premieres, which stood out for adding chapters to the new Star Wars series, Ahsoka, along with BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War, Padre Made in USA or Futurama. Likewise, the end of summer saw the arrival of The Little Mermaid to Disney+ with additional content exclusively.

This month, Disney+ will celebrate Halloween 2023 with the 30th anniversary celebrations of The Return of the Witches and The Nightmare Before Christmas, as well as the 25th anniversary celebration of Halloweentown: What a Family!, although a large handful of new titles. Likewise, the season finales of Ahsoka and Only murders in the building.

All Disney+ premieres in October 2023

Dear mom (October 1)Haunted Mansion (October 4) – Inspired by the classic theme park attraction, the film tells the story of a woman and her son who recruit a motley group of spiritual experts to help them free their home from supernatural occupants.The Boogeyman (October 11) – High school student Sadie Harper and her little sister Sawyer are recovering from the recent death of their mother but don’t have much support from their father, Will, a therapist who is dealing with his own grief. . When a desperate patient unexpectedly shows up at her home seeking help, he leaves behind a terrifying supernatural entity that preys on families and feeds on the suffering of its victims.Nothing (October 11)Nightmares (October 13) – Inspired by RL Stine’s worldwide best-selling collection, the series tells the story of a group of five high school students who embark on a dark and labyrinthine journey. During their adventure, they will investigate the tragic death of a teenager named Harold Biddle that took place 30 years ago and discover dark secrets from his parents’ past.Appendix (October 18) – Hannah (Hadley Robinson), a young fashion designer, seems perfectly fine, but secretly struggles with an insecurity that makes her life miserable. Hannah soon falls ill because of those buried feelings that manifest themselves in something horrible that keeps growing in her body: The Appendix. Welcome to Wrexham Football Club (October 18)Marvel Studios’ Curse of the Werewolf (Now in color) (October 20) – On a dark and gloomy night, a secret group of monster slayers emerge from the shadows and gather at the sinister Bloodstone temple after the death of their leader. After a strange and macabre ceremony in his memory, the participants are drawn into a mysterious and deadly competition to obtain a powerful relic, a hunt that will end up pitting them against a dangerous monster.Girls’ Night Out (October 25) – This Spanish production begins in the summer of 2010, when Tess (Aislinn Derbez), Laura (Silvia Alonso), Elena (Leticia Dolera) and Kira (Paula Usero) return to the town in the mountains of Madrid where they spent their summers as teenagers. Their idea is to spend one last weekend remembering old times, watching the World Cup final and helping Tess move her house, which she has put up for sale. However, their plan changes radically when they discover that Lola (María León), a friend from her youth, has three men kidnapped. The three rapists of a minor who were not convicted.The Lions of Sicily (October 25)Praise Petey (October 25)LEGO Marvel Avengers: Code Red (October 25)

