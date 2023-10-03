With season 3 just completed, Disney+ confirms that Only Murders in the Building has been renewed for season 4, so a new case is coming for the inhabitants of Arconia.

Within the series Disney+ originals, without a doubt one of its users’ favorites is Just Murders in the Building, the hilarious comedy of intrigue with John Hoffman and Steve Martin starring Martin Short, Selena Gomez and Steve Martin himself.

Such is the reception that, as soon as it ends its season 3 today, Disney+ has confirmed that Only murders in the building has been renewed for season 4so it is great news for fans of the series.

The Arconia will be dyed with blood again in the new season of Disney+

The plot of Only murders in the building sigue a Charles-Haden Savage (Steve Martin), Oliver Putnam (Martin Short) and Mabel Mora (Selena Gómez), three crime podcast fans who one day find themselves involved in a real case when one of their neighbors is murdered in the Arconia, the luxurious apartment building in which they reside.

Although at first they were complete strangers within their own building, The three protagonists end up becoming good friends and forming a team of detectives to clarify what happened and share it in their new podcastOnly murders in the building.

At the beginning of season 3 it seemed that things were going to change the scene, since the ending of the second season showed the murder of actor Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd) in full performance on Broadway.

However, to everyone’s surprise, Ben shows up safe and sound at the Arconia and shortly afterwards appears dead (this time for real) on the roof of the elevator, so the crime occurs again inside the building.

With the third season just completed, season 4 Only murders in the building It may take longer than expected to arrive on Disney+, because until the Hollywood actors’ strike ends they will not be able to record the new episodes. Do you want to return to Arconia and see what new case the series will bring?