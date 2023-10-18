This Wednesday, October 18, new content arrives on the streaming platform for family entertainment, Disney+. And starting today, its subscribers will be able to watch two animated series, ideal for the kids at home, who will enjoy the adventures of an inventor or the adventures that must be endured to save the planet.

Eureka! SPECIAL/THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY MEXICO.

¡Eureka!

It is an animated series that premieres its full season today on Disney+. The plot follows the adventures of a young inventor, who lives in a fantastic prehistoric world. She is a great thinker, very advanced for her time..

Amphibia. ESPECIAL/THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY MÉXICO.

Amphibia

It is an animated series that as of today premieres its episodes from 55 to 58 on Disney+. The story centers on Anne and the Plantars, who are transported and trapped in Los Angeles, where Sprig, Polly and Hop Pop have to navigate the complexities of the modern world without revealing their talking amphibian identities.. Meanwhile, Anne has to explain to her parents what’s going on, keep the Plantars safe from government agents, and somehow prevent the evil King Andrias from invading Earth with his mechanical army. The previous 54 episodes are available on Disney+.

With information from The Walt Disney Company Mexico.

XM

Themes

Disney+ Streaming Series Animation

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions