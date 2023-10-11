This Wednesday, October 11, new content arrives on the family entertainment streaming platform, Disney+.

And starting today, subscribers will be able to watch two family-oriented series on the streaming service, one is perfect for those who are fans of CNCO or music, while the other is ideal for the little ones or those who love the adventures that They have a girl as their protagonist.

4ever. SPECIAL/THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY MEXICO.

4ever

It is the original series that is available on Disney+ starting today. The comedy and suspense series follows four young musicians: Andy, Ian, Ciro and Darío, who meet by chance in a restaurant where they find themselves involved in an unexpected situation: A valuable guitar has disappeared. To recover it and return it to its owner, the boys must form a band. The mission, however, is not as simple as it seems, since they are very different from each other. However, the passion for music will become the common language that will unite them despite their differences, embarking the new band on a path with promises of success and frustrated opportunities, whose final goal involves the discovery of two things: The mysterious lost guitar and a melody that makes them unique.

Look at the kingdom detective. SPECIAL/THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY MEXICO.

Look at the kingdom detective

It is an animated series that premieres its second season on Disney+ today. Mira’s adventures continue. Now, she must solve mysteries and help friends old and new, so she travels south., where he solves cases in the kingdom of Naiyapuram. The complete first season is available on Disney+

