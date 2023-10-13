Throughout each week, streaming services have new content to enrich the audiovisual entertainment offer for their subscribers, on this occasion, Disney+ premieres two different programs today, a series for lovers of horror and comedy, while for those fans of world music there is a special by an Argentine singer-songwriter. Enjoy the new Disney+ releases.

Goosebumps: The Series

Starting today, the first five episodes of this premiere series are available on Disney+. Inspired by the best-sellers of Scholastic by writer RL Stine. The new production revolves around a group of five high school students who embark on a dark and twisted journey to investigate the tragic death, three decades ago, of a teenager named Harold Biddlewhile discovering dark secrets from their parents’ past.

My music, my land. SPECIAL/THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY MEXICO.

My music, my land

Today the third production of this premiere special premieres on Disney+. On this occasion, the protagonist is Luciano Pereyra, an Argentine singer and composer who returns to his roots and reveals a little of his history, his art and identity.. In My music, my land, the new production presented by Radio Disney, the artists explore the emblematic places of their land that left a deep mark and served as inspiration for their music. In each special, streets, people, foods and smells awaken dormant memories, revealing the little-known facets of those interviewed. The Carlos Rivera and Pablo Alborán specials are available on Disney+.

