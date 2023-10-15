Discover the series that you can enjoy this terrifying month of October.

Disney+ has a very special series for this Halloween

If the month of October is characteristic for a genre in films and series, it is horror with Halloween just around the corner. Both movie theaters, streaming platforms and consoles are receiving all kinds of proposals, with Disney+ being one more that adds very special premieres for the occasion. Without going any further, this weekend it was released Nightmaresalso known as Goosebumps, a series that adapts the legendary work of RL Stine.

The best-selling book series worldwide is once again adapted for a television series, featuring a group of five high school students who embark on a dark and twisted journey to investigate the tragic death of a teenager named Harold Biddle three decades ago, although all this will lead them to discover dark secrets from their parents’ past.

Nightmares has in its cast Ana Yi Puig (Senior Year), Miles McKenna (Nocturne), Will Price (The Equalizer), Justin Long (Tusk), Zack Morris (EastEnders), Isa Briones (Star Trek: Picard) and Rachael Harris (Lucifer) as protagonists. The series already has five episodes availableexpecting the sum of one more per week.

