Day IA It has become a practical tool to help us on a daily basis but it is also making us enjoy letting our creativity fly. Internet has been filled with Disney movie posters totally realistic in which users design all types of posters based on current events, covering memes or taking any moment in history to cartoons. And some are amazing.

There are many artificial intelligences that we can use to create images but the result is not always the best and the process is not always easy. But Bing’s has become the Internet’s favorite option thanks to the fact that it is easy to use and the result is spectacular.

Just a look at the X search engine (formerly Twitter) will show you how far the imagination of Internet users can go. Can search for “Disney movie” in the social network search engine to get some of the best memes in history adapted to cartoons and with spectacular results.

I also uploaded this because I couldn’t decide, in case you like it better ;p https://t.co/xCwSuv1muR October 12, 2023 • 13:02

From versioned memes to moments of a football team that have been reversed and represented perfectly by the users of the social network.

I would like to create a thread of random Atleti moments made into a Disney movie, contribute, I’ll start, it goes: 4 Chalaos in a panda ready to bring the title home. https://t.co/qSssiqcWze October 12, 2023 • 13:02

What would some of the scenes from the recent history of Spain be like if they were translated into the Disney version or how each person represents what worries them or likes in these covers that have filled the social network and that have everyone hooked Seeing what they can version.

My contribution to the movement is AI and Pixar https://t.co/VPqL8tVrWL October 12, 2023 • 13:02

How to create them

After having seen many of the movie covers that have filled the Internet, you probably want to make your own and count the seconds to start creating. Well, we explain how to do it. It’s easy, it’s free and you will only have to test your imagination to come up with what funniest possible…

The first thing we have to do is go to Microsoft Bing and its image generator. We go to Image Creator from Microsoft Bing and the website will force us to register. We can access with our Hotmail or Outlook account Yes we have one and it will be enough to enter the username and password. Once you have done this, you will have accessed the Bing image generator.

We will see a bar at the top of the screen and we can write whatever we want. You can write it completely in Spanish so it will be easy to start using it. If you want to use AI to make a Disney style poster Like those that have filled the Internet, all you have to do is start your request with the phrase “a Disney poster of..”

Furthermore, Bing explains that we must give all kinds of details so that the result is the best possible and we will achieve something much more incredible. We can be as creative as we want by adding details and adjectives such as specific locations, adjectives of what we want our characters to be like, artistic styles. The more you personalize and describe what you want, the better the result you will achieve. Describe as much as possible what you want and add, if you want, the title of the disney movie that you want to appear.

When you’re done, Bing will give you the results. Three or four resulting images will appear in square format and you can download them to your computer.