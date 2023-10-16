Disney+ presents a wide variety of movies ideal for enjoying with the family during the week.

Despite technological advances, The magic of the company persists in its most contemporary narratives.

“Moana”

“Moana” tells the brave journey of an intrepid young woman from the island of Motunui, who embarks on a daring mission to save her community. In the course of her journey, she crosses paths with the powerful demigod Mauiand together they venture across the immense ocean in an exciting and fun quest, full of challenges.

This film celebrates the rich culture of Hawaii, offering a story focused on empowerment, bravery and self-improvement. The impressive animations and music, especially highlighting the performance of “The Rock” Johnsonadd a special touch to the experience.

“The Strange World of Jack” (“The Nightmare Before Christmas”)

Available on Disney+, this story tells the fatigue of Jack Skellingtonthe pumpkin king of Halloween Town, who, tired of scaring people, longs to introduce Christmas cheer into his world.

However, their efforts trigger a series of unexpected events that endanger Santa Claus and create a nightmare for all children.

This animated film is a classic that can be enjoyed both on Halloween and Christmas. The creativity of Tim Burton and the address of Henry Selick They give life to a dark but magical world. The music and songs are unforgettable.

“Coco”

In this exciting film Disney-Pixar, Miguel, a boy who dreams of being a musician, embarks on an adventure to discover the mysteries behind his ancestors, stories and family traditions.

His journey takes him to the Land of the Dead, where he discovers the importance of honoring those who came before him. “Coco” celebrates Mexican culture and addresses themes such as the importance of family and the passion for music.

The film is visually stunning and features a moving soundtrack that includes the iconic song “Remember Me.”

MF

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions