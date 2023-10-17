The iconic 90s series, Gargoyles, prepares its return with a realistic touch that promises to enchant new generations

Who doesn’t remember those stone monsters that protected New York while the rest of the city slept? They return, but this time in the flesh! Or rather, in motion capture. Yes, friends, the Gargoyles that shaped our nineties afternoons are ready for a live-action from Disney+.

Imagine the power of Goliath and his gang in a realistic version. And speaking of names that weigh, Gary Daubermanwriter and showrunner, joins the project alongside James Wan and his Atomic Monster label. The best? Everything indicates that it will be a direct series for the streaming platform, so there is no turning back.

The team behind the return

Dauberman is known for his skills in the horror genre. He most recently directed a remake of Stephen King’s “Salem’s Lot.” The guy has written the first three Annabelle movies, part of New Line’s The Conjuring universe. He is also great Michael Clear of Atomic Monster will be another of the executive producers. Come on, this smells like quality.

Back in the ’90s, Keith David He gave us the hoarse and enigmatic voice of Goliath. Good news, he could return thanks to the use of motion capture. In David’s own words: “I’ve always wondered why they stopped the series in the first place. “I would like nothing more than to bring Goliath to life again.”

Lessons from the past: Surely it will work?

Okay, that all sounds good, but let’s remember that something similar happened with The Spiderwick Chronicles. It was first announced by Disney+ and then canceled. Although it eventually found a home on The Roku Channel, the lesson is there. But let’s be optimistic, because the hype for the Gargoyles is on another level.

More than just a gargoyle

The enigmatic leader Goliath has been an iconic character since his debut in the ’90s animated series. And what makes this character so memorable? Beyond being a imposing figure made of stone, Goliath is a kind of dark knight of the New York night. He has a deep sense of justice and honor, qualities that make him much more than a simple caricature.

He is a character full of emotional and moral complexity, which faces dilemmas that could pass for episodes of an adult drama series. This emotional complexity is one of the reasons why the original series resonated so deeply with fans, and why many are eager to see how this character adapts to the live-action version.

But not everything is nostalgia when we talk about the Gargoyles. In a world where superheroes reign on the big and small screen, the Gargoyles offer a fresh and unique alternative. They are not humans with superpowers, nor gods from other worlds; They are mythical creatures in a modern setting, trying to find their place in a world that isn’t sure it loves them.

In a way, her struggle for acceptance and her constant balance between good and evil reflect many of the dilemmas we face in today’s society. And this, dear friends, is what elevates Gargoyles from a mere entertainment product to a cultural phenomenon that has the potential to tell relevant stories today.

So, while we eagerly await the new live-action, it’s worth revisiting the original series to remember why these characters have such a special place in our geek hearts.

A look at the past and future

For the most nostalgic, the three original seasons of Gargoyles are now available on Disney+. And for those who are eager for what is to come, you cannot miss this return that promises, at the very least, to have us on the edge of the couch with the adventures of these beloved monsters.