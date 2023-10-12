La Casa del Ratón anticipated a large investment in its parks division, but part of it will be amortized with price increases in some services.

The story is always the same and Disney is far from the first company to adopt the most painful business strategy: raising prices. Whenever something grows or prepares to grow, its cost tends to increase: that also applies to theme parks.

Some days ago, Bob IgerCEO of Disney, and Josh D’Amarohead of the parks division of the House of Mouse, announced the company’s plans to make a large capital investment in Disney theme parks and a future expansion in this area.

60 billion dollars of investment over a decade It is an important bet, but you also have to know where to get the capital from, since Disney, as a multimedia conglomerate, has many fronts to spend on.

We can already get an idea of ​​where a small part of the money will come from, since, as reported by Deadline, Disney plans a partial rate increase on some products and services at its theme parks.

What increases in price at Disney parks?

In Disney World (Orlando), the annual passwhich gives access to the facilities whenever you want, suffers from a 10% increase on its current price, remaining in $1,449.

He parking lot in the Florida park also suffers a price increase that is around between 5 and 30 dollars. However, resort guests still enjoy free parking—well, it’s included in the price of your stay.

The other major Disney park in the United States, Disneylandin California, also raises rates. The most expensive day pass increases in price by 9%, remaining at $194. The 4 levels of Magic Key increase between 3.1% and 21.5%just like the accessories Genie+ (access to express queues).

Those who go by car or motorcycle to the California park are not exempt from Parking price increases: between $5 and $35 in this case.

Which maintains its price are date-based day passeswhich will continue to fluctuate depending on the level of activity, but will be around $104 at Disneyland and $109 at Disney World.

A visit to a Disney park has never been cheap, but now it will be less so with these new rates for these product and service packages. We do not rule out that other park prices will also increase in the coming months.