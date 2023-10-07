What is happening with Pixar? Why are Disney facing serious problems with this beloved and respected animation studio?

Disney is going to have a serious problem with Pixar movies. Elemental made a spectacular comeback after its disappointing opening weekend, but the animation studio still has a lot of work ahead of it. This subdivision of the Mouse House hasn’t had much luck with its movies. Their physics-themed romance was expected to turn all this around. Unfortunately, the release of Elemental led us to believe that the film would be another setback. However, the film staged a $400 million comeback. But that is not enough for the future.

On its opening weekend, The Disney Pixar film only managed to gross just under $40 million at the box office.. If we compare it to other hits from the studio such as Toy Story 3, it is a significant failure. Despite this, the film continued an upward trend. Word of mouth seemed to favor Elemental. And a surprising number of moviegoers flocked to theaters in the following weeks. Creative director Pete Docter was delighted during an interview with Screen Rant that audiences ended up being drawn to Ember and Wade. But it’s not lost on him that Elemental’s disappointing opening weekend is still a problem.

The studio must return to its roots as soon as possible

Elemental may have made a comeback at the box office, but Disney Pixar cannot count on this happening with its next releases. This is something that Pete Docter recognized. The filmmaker noted that even with Elemental’s revival he plans to take “another look at the projects we’re working on now” to make sure they reach the level of his past successes. “Actually, I think I want to double down on what allowed us to talk to the public to begin with,” he said. In fact, he maintains his love for Elemental, but admits that the studio must return to its roots to avoid another similar situation.

In general terms, The fact that Elemental failed to attract audiences on its opening weekend means that, before the film’s release, people simply weren’t interested. It took word of mouth for people to decide to go to the cinemas. While this says a lot about Disney Pixar’s marketing plan (something the studio also needs to review), it could also be due to a loss of faith in the studio’s films. After all, several of his recent films have failed to meet public expectations.