Today we learned an interesting fact related to one of the most beloved franchises in the industry. It is indeed Gargoyles, and its new game Disney Gargoyles Remastered.

As we have been able to know, Gargoyles Remastered has confirmed its light download size: it only takes up 464 MB. This is the space that those who decide to buy it and download it digitally in the eShop must have free in the console’s memory. The title will also be sold in physical format and this physical edition does not require an additional download.

Don’t forget that this is a remaster that Empty Clip Studios is creating based on the original SEGA Genesis game from 1995. It is expected to be released this October 19, 2023 in digital and physical format by 14,99€.

Gargoyles Remastered, the platform game 90’s classic, comes to modern consoles and PC with updated visuals and controls in collaboration with Empty Clip Studios. You can see its latest trailer below:

