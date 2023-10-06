Rachel Zegler seems to be the actress Disney fans love to hate, right? Of course, her animosity toward the face behind the live-action “Snow White” is not without reason.

No Disney project has united fans in hate better than the upcoming version of Walt Disney’s enchanted fairy tale, and many believe Zegler’s behavior and the comments surrounding the production are to blame. Based on your quotes above, they are not wrong.

Zegler shared in comments that he thought the original animated film was “strange” and that the live-action adaptation would be nothing like the film Walt Disney produced from start to finish. Also, Disney would not have a prince in this version. Andrew Burnap would instead play the role of “Jonathan” in the remake, but Zegler said the film was “not a love story” and that Snow White would not be saved by a princess.

“I just want to say that it’s not 1937 anymore,” Zegler said of the film’s new direction. “We absolutely wrote a Snow White that… the prince will not save her and will not dream of true love; “She dreams of becoming the leader she knows she can be.”

Zegler has received a lot of backlash for comments like these, especially in recent months as production wrapped and Disney continued to promote the new film. In fact, Zegler has received so much backlash that several reports have gone viral, claiming that Disney would fire Zegler from the role of him and potentially cancel the film entirely.

However, rumors persist that the actress has been fired or replaced, with Disney still continuing with the maligned adaptation. Although fans have begged Disney not to pursue this project, the truth is that the studio will likely release the film, lose millions at the box office, take the hit, and probably never work with Zegler again.

Zegler’s behavior is certainly toxic, but he’s not the worst offender Disney has had to deal with. While many stars have been terrors on and off set, the embarrassed princess is just one of the multitude to bear a black mark from the house of mouse. Leave us your comment.