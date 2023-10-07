Find out what content for the month of October can now be seen on Disney+, the streaming platform for family entertainment. Prepare your space and organize the family to watch some of the movies or series that premiered in the first days of October 2023.

Haunted Mansion

After its premiere in movie theaters, this film inspired by the classic attraction present in different theme parks, can now be seen on Disney+. The plot tells the story of a woman and her son, who recruit a group of supposed spiritual experts to help them free their house from supernatural occupants.. Directed by Justin Simien, the film has an all-star cast including LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Owen Wilson, Danny DeVito, Rosario Dawson, Chase W. Dillon and Dan Levy, with Jamie Lee Curtis and Jared Leto.

Abracadabra 1 and 2

They are two original Disney films, which can now be seen on the Disney+ streaming service. Both films star Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy, which are perfect for celebrating Halloween. In the first film three extravagant witches return from the 17th century and decide to cast a spell on the town to regain its youth.but first they must outwit three combative boys who are determined to ruin their plans. While “Abracadabra 2” is the sequel that brings back the charming and evil Sanderson sisters, to continue unleashing chaos and laughter. 29 years have passed since the last time someone lit the black flame candle and resurrected the 17th century sisters, who today seek revenge. Now it’s up to three high school students to stop the three revenge-hungry witches from unleashing a new kind of chaos on Salem before dawn on the night of All Hallow’s Eve.

STM Be yourself

It is the new musical series that can now be seen on Disney+. It is the story of three sisters who make up a successful band, but Jackie – their legal guardian and manager – controls their lives and keeps them away from the world.. Tired of so much pressure, the sisters create false identities and form STM, a new musical group that will allow them to perform their own music and fulfill their dreams.

Kiya & The Kimoja Heroes

It is an animated series that already has episodes one to nine available on Disney+. The plot follows the action-packed adventures of Kiya, a lover of dancing and martial arts, and her best friends, Motsie and Jay. With their crystal-charged powers, these superheroes from the southern African-inspired city of Kimoja solve problems to restore joy and harmony to their community..

The Phantom and Molly McGe

Episodes 14 to 20 of this animated series can now be seen on Disney+. The story follows exuberant teenager Molly McGee and the grumpy ghost named Scratch. When one of Scratch’s spells goes wrong, the two are linked forever.. Episodes one through 13 are now available on Disney+

