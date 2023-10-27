After hearing about the controversy over its “physical” edition, Disney Dreamlight Valley continues to leave us interesting news. They arrive to us after their new summer update.

Specifically, it seems that we have news regarding the end of Early Access. Below you have what was shared:

WE UNVEIL OUR EXPANSION PASS IN THE FIRST PRESENTATION ON NOVEMBER 1 AT 1:00 PM ET (6:00 PM CET)

We are happy to announce today the arrival of Disney Dreamlight Valley: A Rift in Time, a paid expansion pass that will arrive in Disney Dreamlight Valley on December 5.

For more information, we invite you to join our first presentation on November 1 at 1:00 p.m. ET (6:00 p.m. CET), which will be broadcast on Twitch, YouTube and Facebook Live. During the stream, we will delve into the expansion pass, showcasing this new adventure on the Island of Eternity, where you will make new friends, discover new biomes, and immerse yourself in new gameplay features. Additionally, key members of the Disney Dreamlight Valley team will look back on their favorite moments from the past year, preview upcoming updates, and reveal highly anticipated multiplayer options.

We can’t wait to share more details next week, but before streaming, we’d like to share some key updates now.

WORLDWIDE LAUNCH DECEMBER 5

Early Access has been incredibly valuable to the entire Disney Dreamlight Valley team. Thanks to your enthusiasm and participation over the past year, we have had the opportunity to develop the game we aspired to, while implementing your feedback to make the valley experience even more magical. Reflecting on the journey we’ve been on with all of you, we’re excited to share that on December 5, Disney Dreamlight Valley is leaving Early Access.

Transitioning to launch, current players will retain their access to the game, their moonstones, and their saved game.

FREE-TO-PLAY UPDATE

As we head towards the official launch, with the learnings acquired in early access, we have made the decision to remain a paid game for now. This means we won’t be transitioning to becoming a free-to-play game when we leave Early Access on December 5.

This decision ensures that Disney Dreamlight Valley can continue to offer a premium gaming experience to all players. It’s important for us to keep our promise to continue releasing free content updates that add new characters, kingdoms, clothing, furniture, and more surprises to your valley. Purchases that require Moonstones will remain optional, fair, and will have the same level of quality that players are accustomed to. It will still be possible to obtain free moonstones through DreamSnaps and chests, or choose to purchase them optionally.

LAUNCH EDITIONS FOR NEW PLAYERS STARTING DECEMBER 5

As of now, Founder’s Packs will continue to be available until December 4th. When we leave Early Access on December 5, we’ll reveal all the new editions. New players will be able to choose between purchasing just the main game (with additional Moonstones) or opting for the Gold Edition, which will include exclusive cosmetic items, access to the A Rift In Time expansion, and even more additional Moonstones. Take a look at the specific contents below:

As a thank you to our Early Access players, all unique cosmetic items included in the upcoming Gold Edition will be awarded free of charge to any player who has purchased and claimed a Founder’s Pack in-game on or before December 4, regardless of category. But not only that, all founders will also receive 2,500 moonstones to celebrate this exciting moment!

DISNEY DREAMLIGHT VALLEY: COZY EDITION

Finally, Disney Dreamlight Valley: Cozy Edition, an exclusive physical special edition, is now available for Nintendo Switch™ in North America. The Cozy Edition will be released globally for PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch™ on November 10. Learn more here: https://disneydreamlightvalley.com/cozy-edition

What do you think of this Disney Dreamlight Valley content? Don’t hesitate to share your opinion in the comments. If you are interested, you can also find our complete coverage of the game at this link. We read you!

