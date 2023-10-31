The Disney+ revolution in terms of prices, plans and account sharing also affects operators that include a subscription in their television rates, such as Vodafone. Although one of the most curious points is that the plans of Movistar Total Fiction that appear on the blue operator’s website no longer show that Disney+ is included, but what has happened?

One of the TV packages that are successful among miMovistar customers when configuring pay television is Total Fiction. Within the operator’s catalog, until a few days ago, you could find both the plan that comes with standard Netflix and the premium plan accompanied by a Disney+ subscription. On the other hand, now if you go to the operator’s website and select any of these TV packs, you can see how there is no longer any mention of this streaming service that, starting tomorrow, launches the new subscription plans in Spain .

Movistar’s response

Like us, many users have noticed the change that Movistar has made to its website: Disney+ no longer appears in Total Fiction packages. However, not everything was going to be bad news after learning about the renewal of the streaming platform in recent months. Like, for example, new plans, even one with ads, and not allowing account sharing.

The good thing is that, for now, if you wanted to hire a miMovistar TV pack with Disney+, you still have time. And, within the Movistar Community, the moderators have already responded to this question and make it clear that Disney+ is still availableeven though it is not mentioned anywhere in the operator’s pack configurator:

«We inform you that The conditions of Disney+ with Movistar are the same That so far. At the moment we have no changes to our packages. However, if there is any news, we would inform you through our usual means.”

In addition to indicating that the conditions remain the same, they explain to users that the package of Total Fiction with Netflix also includes the Disney+ package. They even refer to the fact that this could be due to an update on the web. In any case, the operator’s customers are in luck since, for the moment, they do not experience changes in their packs with this subscription. Quite the opposite of Vodafone customers with Disney+.

Disney+ sin 4K en Vodafone

Many Vodafone customers may not know it yet, but starting November 1, the Disney+ subscription that is included in some of the operator’s TV plans will change forever. And it is that, from November 1, 2023, only Disney+ Standard is included. What does this mean? That the content will not be enjoyed in 4K quality, at most it will be seen in Full HD image quality. And all because of the changes in the streaming platform’s plans.

The plans with this subscription do not increase in price for customers, but those who have Familyfans, Familylovers and Home Unlimitedthey will have the standard 1080p plan and not the premium one, with which 4K quality is offered.