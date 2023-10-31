This coming Wednesday, November 8th via Disney+ The second season of the Mexican series “Papás ​​por encargo” premieres, starring Jorge Blanco, Michael Ronda, Lalo Brito, Farah Justiniani and Fátima Molinawho once again play the characters popularized during the first season: “Miguel”, “Morgan”, “Diego”, “California” and “Itzel”, respectively. The production of this project was carried out by BTF Media.

In a virtual round table where he was present THE REPORTERthe cast shared that in this second season one of the main ingredients will continue to be the music where there will also be covers of Luis Miguel and Broncoamong others, this was announced by Jorge Blanco, it was even announced that Fatima Molina He will also be singing in the series.

The continuation of the story of “Dads on request” begins a year after the reunion of “California con Itzel”his mother, after the arrest of “Riquezes” (Alfonso Borbolla) and “Gamboa” (Daniel Haddad) and the escape of “Patricio Sandoval” (Mauricio Isaac). As the trial of the criminals approaches in Mexico City, “Itzel” and “California” head there after having made a trip across the country to reconnect and recover the mother-daughter relationship.

By the way, EL INFORMADOR asked Fátima about this connection that “Itzel” will have with the three dads after in the first installment this had not occurred in the narrative of the story itself. “In this season the concrete thing is that ‘California’ wants to bring her family together, she wants to have her parents and her mother,” she wants everyone to live in the same place, “and we are going to see if it is achieved. I want to call this as if it were origami, with many nuances, because there is adventure, there is music and suspense, I think they are going to have as much fun as we do.”

In addition, the desire for love will arise in the series between “Itzel” and one of the parents, but Fátima leaves this as a surprise so that the public ventures to watch the episodes of the second season.

For your part Farah, highlights that for both her and her character “California”, family unity is essential, “and that is reflected in this second season because she wants to bring them all together, it is what she has always dreamed of.” But she also shares that “California” is growing and maturing, “she has to empathize with both her parents and her mother, making her decisions without hurting anyone.”

Michael also highlights that part of the DNA of this series is precisely the family theme. “Today at this moment, it seems to me that there is a very special value in telling these types of stories that invoke love and harmony, because I believe that what we put strength and pay attention to is what will be great in some way. “We are all very happy to come with this second season, bringing to the table these conversations that create a much more beautiful society.” Well, it is also reflected that in Mexican society, as well as in the world, there are different types of families, beyond the traditional model.

Finally, now that there will be more music in the plot, the “Dads on Demand” were asked if they would do a concert tour with this concept and they stressed that if they were invited, they would not hesitate. Especially British He witnessed the affection of the people in Campeche when they needed 100 extras as an audience for one of the scenes and 800 arrived.

Synopsis

In Mexico City, “Itzel” and “California” meet again with “Morgan”, “Diego” and “Miguel”, who have gone through different life experiences over the course of a year, making musical presentations such as “Los 3 covers” and keeping the band’s dream alive. Both the parents and “California” believe that finally everyone will get back together like before, but “Itzel” has other plans: he wants to take her daughter to live in Oaxaca.

Devastated by the idea of ​​separating from her beloved parents again, California convinces her mother to join together on a musical tour with “Morgan”, “Diego” and “Miguel”, where she hopes she will change her mind and understand that her place is with them in Mexico City. While traveling through magical places and experiencing unexpected adventures throughout the Mexican territory with her mother and parents, “California” will notice that her plan is not so easy to carry out, and she must trust once again in the strong bond that they all share to have the united family you always dreamed of.

