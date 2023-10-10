The consolidation phase in video games continues and acquisitions will continue to surprise in the short and medium term. It is no secret to anyone that the gaming industry, with everything and its internal problems like any other, is a very lucrative business at the moment and this attracts the attention of companies that could become powerhouses and new competitors, just as in the case of Disney that could take a giant step.

Disney executives pressure Bob Iger to buy Electronic Arts

According to a Bloomberg report (via The Gamer), the recent declines and very poor results that Disney has had in terms of its film and TV offering have led to modifying ideas regarding what the company can do to diversify and succeed in other sectors. In this regard, internal sources are cited as saying that senior Disney executives asked Bob Iger, its CEO, to consider major acquisitions in the video game business.

EA+Disney? It could happen

Disney wants to buy video game companies to be a power in the industry

The objective, according to reports, is for Disney to go from being a company that only negotiates with licenses to being a power in the video game industry and at this moment all eyes are pointing towards Electronic Arts. The company that owns multi-million dollar franchises such as EA Sports FC, Madden NFL, The Sims, Battlefield and with a very successful product in recent years, Star Wars Jedi, is considered an example and target of the investments that Disney could make to position itself immediately in the gaming business.

In this regard, it is noted that executives insist that Disney immediately move towards the gaming industry with acquisitions taking advantage of the consolidation phase, however, they have not found the expected response from Bob Iger: “Iger’s assistants “They are pushing for him to consider a bolder transformation of Disney from video game licensee to giant through, for example, the acquisition of Electronic Arts. But, as with everything else, he has not committed.”

The names of Disney and EA as part of an acquisition narrative have been around for more than 10 years but until now everything has been rumors or analyst recommendations. However, in recent years EA’s interest in negotiating within the framework of the consolidation phase has been reported with its managers, having meetings with companies the size of Apple, Amazon and even Disney itself. The video game industry has changed a lot in the last decade and if there is a time when other companies can be part of the gaming business, it is now through acquisitions.

