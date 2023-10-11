Internal pressures at Disney are orchestrating a transformation of the company into a ‘gaming giant’, urging its CEO to begin with the purchase of Electronic Arts.

EA y Disney they worked together on PCSteam Deck, Xbox, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Wii y mobiles con Android e iOSbut internal pressures at your CEO They could take it more into the field gaming; this time buying the developer.

All that glitters in the world is not gold. mouse house, because to make matters worse they want to end shared accounts from now on and “sometime in 2024”; in addition to planning another price increase.

A Bob Iger hailed as CEO of Disney on his return when they asked him to and he did so in 2022, but problems are raining down on the huge company and now they are more careful with certain films after Han Solo.

But we’re talking about games and a new Bloomberg report details these internal struggles, which they say see Iger joking – with some regret – about his decision to return as CEO of Disney.

And among the ideas being considered among its executives is that of a “daring transformation… from licensing games to being a gaming giant” through acquisition of another large publisher such as Electronic Arts.

As stated by IGN, such a movement could give Disney access to billions in annual revenue generated by EA Sports FC, Madden NFL and others EA games based on micropayments.

The logo with Mickey and Rapunzel or Ariel would also be updated

Would also fit well with ESPN, which Disney considers one of its main pillars. But another alternative would be to instead buy some of the studios part of the newly created EA Entertainment.

Among them are BioWare and Respawn, being the price responsible for Mass Effect, Dragon Age or Anthem and the second for the successful Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Star Wars: Jedi Survivor.

The aforementioned medium comments that EA appears to be preparing for an acquisition by dividing his studies into divisiones EA Sports y EA Entertainmentmaking it easier for a buyer to take over one or another part of the business.

But Ubisoft has also been navigating a sea of ​​purchases for months, although everything could happen in the family Guillemot wants to buy Ubisoft to keep the reins and avoid other acquisition attempts

Disney has a long history with Disney Interactive Studios games, responsible for releases such as Disney Infinity and Epic Mickey; but it closed in 2016.

Could Disney is suffering internal pressure to become a gaming giant? They are first purchase could be Electronic Artsbut they are still unconfirmed musings…