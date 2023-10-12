Classic Disney characters dress up as heroes to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Avengers and the X-Men.

Classic Disney characters come to the Marvel Universe

Join the conversation

Marvel has forged an alliance with The Walt Disney Company by making a series of alternative covers that will come to Marvel Comics. Now, its most classic characters will return in 2024 to appear on covers that celebrate the anniversary of two of the House of Ideas’ best-known teams: the Avengers and the X-Men. This new What if…? of Marvel shows how different key Marvel moments could have been if they didn’t happen the way they originally did.

Classic Disney characters dress up as heroes to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Avengers and the X-Men

The Disney What if…? will be a series of alternative covers that will land on some selected issues of Amazing Spider-Man. Marvel has confirmed that there will be twelve covers that will arrive monthly throughout 2024. Some iconic characters such as Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy and other classic Disney characters will be the protagonists of some of the most important moments in the history of the Avengers and the X-Men. Marvel has already revealed three covers and they are quite curious.

The first three covers are located during Marvel’s Silver Age which include the first appearances of the Avengers and X-Menbut they present the characters of Disney taking on roles of both superheroes and villains. One of them recreates the first number of the Avengers con Peg Leg Pete as Lokianother sample Mickey and his friends like X-Men originals, and the third features some other iconic Disney characters coming together as if they were the Avengersincluding Goofy taking on the role of Captain America.

The alternative covers of The Disney What if…? will be released in 2024, starting with the comic Amazing Spider-Man #41 which will be published on January 3.

Join the conversation